Published 11:59 IST, September 2nd 2024

Salah treating this season as his last at Liverpool and says no approach yet about a new contract

Mohamed Salah said Sunday he has yet to be approached by Liverpool over a new contract and is treating this season as his final one at Anfield.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford | Image: AP
