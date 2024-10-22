Published 09:39 IST, October 22nd 2024
San Diego FC Makes Splash in Soccer Scene: Inaugural Match at LA Galaxy in February 2025 in The MLS
San Diego FC captures attention in the soccer world with debut against LA Galaxy in February and home opener scheduled for March 1, creating excitement.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
San Diego FC unveil its name, logo and colours | Image: X/San Diego FC
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:39 IST, October 22nd 2024