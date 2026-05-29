Santos FC Reject Reports Of Lack Of Transparency Over Neymar Injury, Vouch For His FIFA World Cup Readiness

Santos FC have denied reports claiming their medical staff lacked transparency over Brazil's star forward Neymar's fitness, and remain confident that he will be fit in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as per ESPN.



Neymar suffered an injury during Santos' loss to Coritiba on May 17, just a day before Carlo Ancelotti named Brazil's World Cup squad for the World Cup. Although Santos had initially diagnosed Neymar with edema-related calf swelling and expected him to return this week, medical tests conducted after he joined Brazil's training camp on Wednesday revealed a grade 2 strain in his right calf, giving way to reports of lack of transparency on Santos' part .



Notably, the injury is expected to sideline Neymar for at least two weeks, leaving him doubtful for Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13. Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed on Thursday that the veteran forward will require around two to three weeks of recovery.



Santos, in a statement, said that they had already sent all of Neymar's medical reports to the CBF by May 18. The club added that his two-week recovery period, which began on May 17, is set to end on Sunday (May 31), after which he is expected to be fit to resume training.

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"The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday [31st], by which time the player should be fit to return to training," Santos said in their statement on Thursday, as per ESPN.



Santos said that recovery timelines can differ depending on the individual, team requirements, and match importance. They also noted that the Brazilian team's physiotherapy staff includes professionals from Santos who have worked with Neymar for over a decade and have been closely involved in his rehabilitation process.

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"It should always be borne in mind that these estimates vary from person to person and depend on the team's needs and the importance of the matches. The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team also includes professionals from Santos FC who have been working with Neymar Jr. for over 10 years and throughout this entire recovery process," the club said.



Santos said its medical team is in agreement with the treatment plan set by the CBF's medical staff. They added that, based on their long experience with Neymar's recovery patterns, they are confident he will be fit in time for the World Cup.



"The club's medical department is aligned with and in agreement with the treatment schedule set by the CBF's medical team. The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup," Santos said.



Brazil's quest for a record sixth title will start against Morocco on June 13. Neymar, the team's leading goal-scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023. Neymar was included in the 26-member squad for the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.