Published 11:36 IST, September 9th 2024

Saudi coach Mancini wants his players getting more time in a Ronaldo-dominated league

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar thrill supporters of Saudi clubs, Roberto Mancini is concerned that his national team players aren’t getting enough time in the league to prepare for World Cup qualifying.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
