sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |

Published 22:06 IST, September 2nd 2024

Saudi soccer league remains as ambitious as ever despite quiet transfer window, CEO says

Despite a relatively quiet transfer window in Saudi Arabia, the arrival of Ivan Toney and Joao Cancelo shows that the ambitions of the cash-rich Saudi Pro League remain as high as ever, according to league chief executive Omar Mugharbel.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:06 IST, September 2nd 2024