Scamacca Scores Twice For Atalanta To Claim Just Its Fourth Serie A Win Of The Season

Gianluca Scamacca scored twice for Atalanta to cap a memorable week with a 2-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

It was just the team’s fourth league win of the season, and came after victory over Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, when Scamacca also scored.

He has now netted in three straight games, including a league loss at Hellas Verona last weekend.

Scamacca opened the scoring when he flicked in Davide Zappacosta’s attempted shot in the 11th minute. The goal came after good work from Ademola Lookman on the left.

Gianluca Gaetano equalized after a fine team move in the 75th, but Scamacca bundled in from close range for the winner six minutes later.

The Bergamo-based team moved to 11th ahead of the rest of the 15th round with a busy schedule to come on Sunday.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Noslin scored late for nine-man Lazio to snatch a 1-0 win at Parma.

The visitors had team captain Mattia Zaccagni sent off before the break for a two-footed lunge at Parma midfielder Nahuel Estévez, and Toma Bašić followed him off in the second half for an elbow to the same player’s midriff.

But Noslin shook off a defender and rounded the goalkeeper to score the winner in the 82nd minute.