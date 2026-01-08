Schär Carried Off With Serious-Looking Ankle Injury For Newcastle In Premier League

Newcastle defender Fabian Schär was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking left ankle injury during the team's Premier League match against Leeds on Wednesday.

Schär got his left leg caught under Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they challenged for the ball in the second half at St. James' Park.

The 34-year-old Swiss immediately looked in pain and signaled an injury. He covered his face with his hands as he was carried off the field with his left leg strapped up.

Schär retired from international duty after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so wouldn't have been in the frame to play in the upcoming tournament in North America.

