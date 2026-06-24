Scotland vs Brazil Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Brazil will hope to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Scotland in a crunch Group C FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter at Miami Stadium. Brazil top the group currently, and a win would secure a place in the FIFA World Cup knockouts.

The loss to Morocco has made life difficult for John McGinn's team and they are in dire need of a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Scotland can also top the group, provided they win against Brazil and Haiti at least snatch a point off Morocco.

Brazil are sweating on the fitness of Raphinha and the FC Barcelona winger could be ruled out of the World Cup. Neymar has been declared fit and the 34-year-old could earn some minutes on the pitch to build up his fitness for the knockouts.

Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Scotland vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Scotland and Brazil will be played on Thursday (IST).

At what time will the Scotland vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Scotland and Brazil will kick off at 3:30 AM IST.

Where will the Scotland vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Scotland and Brazil will be held at the Miami Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Scotland vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Scotland and Brazil will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?