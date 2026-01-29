Senegal Manager Pape Thiaw Hit With Five-Match Ban And $100,000 Fine Following AFCON Final Chaos Against Morocco

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has received a five-match ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the chaotic final against Morocco in the AFCON earlier this month. A CAF statement shared that Pape Thiaw was guilty of 'unsporting conduct' and 'bringing the game into disrepute' during the final in Rabat on January 18, 2026, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

Additionally, the Senegal coach was given an individual fine of $100,000 for disrupting the game. The AFCON final in Rabat descended into disarray when Senegal players left after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty. Thiaw was incensed by the referee's decision to award a penalty and instructed his side to leave the field.

The AFCON final was delayed by nearly 17 minutes before Senegal player Sadio Mane convinced his teammates to come back and resume the match. Following the restart of the match, Morocco missed the penalty, and Senegal went on to win 1-0 after extra time.

CAF Fined Senegal Football Federation For Various Offenses

Senegalese forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received a two-match ban for 'unsporting behaviour towards the referee.' Additionally, the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of $615,000 for various offences during the match, including 'unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity.'

On the other hand, Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and a fine of $100,000, while captain Achraf Hakimi received a two-match ban for 'unsporting behaviour.' Additionally, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was handed a fine of $200,000 for the 'inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys.'

