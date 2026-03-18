Senegal Reject ‘Unfair, Unprecedented, And Unacceptable’ AFCON Verdict, Turns To CAS To Appeal Against CAF Decision

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has criticised the “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision” to strip its team of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to host nation Morocco two months after they contested the final.

The Confederation of African Football’s appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal “forfeited the final” by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco.

The FSF said the decision “discredits African football,” and that it will appeal “as soon as possible” to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, a process that would typically take a year to deliver a verdict.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of developments in this matter,” the federation said in a statement.

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Morocco was stunningly awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday by governing body judges who overturned Senegal’s victory in a chaotic final in January. The Confederation of African Football said its appeals board ruled that Senegal is “declared to have forfeited the final” and its 1-0 win in extra time becomes a 3-0 default win for host nation Morocco.

Senegal later said it would appeal the decision, but did not indicate where. One such avenue is the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a Lausanne, Switzerland-based independent body which settles sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.

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In the Jan. 18 final in Rabat, Senegal players led by coach Pape Thiaw left the field in protest during stoppage time for 15 minutes — and fans tried to storm the field — when Morocco was awarded a penalty that was set to decide the match.