Published 22:10 IST, October 26th 2024
Serie A leader Napoli needs a late goal to beat struggling Lecce 1-0
Serie A leader Napoli needed a late score from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce at home on Saturday. Di Lorenzo, who had an earlier goal waved off by the VAR, bundled in from close range following a rebound of a header by Scott McTominay.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Lecce at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples | Image: AP Photo
