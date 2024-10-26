sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:10 IST, October 26th 2024

Serie A leader Napoli needs a late goal to beat struggling Lecce 1-0

Serie A leader Napoli needed a late score from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce at home on Saturday. Di Lorenzo, who had an earlier goal waved off by the VAR, bundled in from close range following a rebound of a header by Scott McTominay.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Lecce at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples | Image: AP Photo
22:10 IST, October 26th 2024