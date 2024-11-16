Published 19:47 IST, November 16th 2024
Seven-time French Champion Lyon Risks Relegation To Second Tier If Finances Are Not Rectified
Due to financial irregularities, seven-time French champion Lyon faces relegation to the second division at the end of the current campaign and has been banned from transfers.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lyon's Rayan Cherki during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France | Image: AP Photo
19:46 IST, November 16th 2024