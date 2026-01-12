'I Let Everybody Down Tonight': Shea Lacey Issues Apology Following Manchester United's Abysmal FA Cup Defeat To Brighton

Shea Lacey receives a red card during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester | Image: AP

Manchester United winger Shea Lacey issues an apology upon receiving a red card as the Red Devils' ill-fated campaign continues. The home fans at Old Trafford watched Man United succumb to an embarrassing defeat to Brighton.

Following Ruben Amorim's dismissal, interim manager Darren Fletcher failed to impress in his first outing for the senior team. Trouble continues in Manchester United's paradise as their woes do not seem to stop.

Shea Lacey's red card added insult to injury as the 18-year-old had the ill-fated dismissal after just three outings for the side.

Shea Lacey Apologises Following Manchester United's FA Cup Exit To Brighton

Winger Shea Lacey took to the social media platform Instagram and apologised to his teammates and fans for letting his emotions out in the game's closing stages. The Man United winger added he would do anything possible to make things right.

"I want to apologise to all of my teammates, staff, and the fans. I let everybody down tonight. I shouldn’t let my emotions get the better of me. I will do everything I can to make this right," the Manchester United winger wrote on Instagram.

What Led To Shea Lacey Receiving A Red Card During The FA Cup Match?

In the 89th minute of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Brighton, Shea Lacey's emotions were overwhelmed with disgust as he slammed the ball into the turf. The dissent did not sit well with match referee Simon Hooper.

The Man United winger was already booked by Hooper with a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Simon Hooper brought out the second yellow card and flashed it towards Shea Lacey, which resulted in a red card.

It was the winger's first with the United senior team, and it came at perhaps the worst moment possible for the side. The disgruntled winger walked back towards the tunnel, but he received applause from the United fan base.