Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Shillong Lajong Beat Indian Navy 2-1

Updated 16 August 2025 at 18:23 IST
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Shillong Lajong FC have beaten the Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the Durand Cup quarterfinal to be the first team to advance into the semifinal. Damait and Everbrighton Sana registered their names on the scoresheet for Lajong while Vijay Marandi scored for Indian Navy in Shillong.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Indian Navy had their chances against Shillong Lajong but couldn't convert their chances. They will only grow with experience in the coming days.
Shillong Lajong FC have maintained their strong stride in the Durand Cup and have beaten the Indian Navy 2-1 in the Durand Cup quarters to be the first team to advance to the semifinal. Vijay Marandi opened the scoring for the Indian Navy but Damait restored the parity for the home side. Everbrighton Sana converted from the spot and his goal ended up as the winning one.
Indian Navy still have ample amount of time to find an equaliser.
The Indian Navy need to find an equaliser very quickly as the clock is ticking off.
Everbrighton Sana slots into the far right corner and despite guessing it right, the Indian Navy keeper fails to get to the ball. Sana celebrates with the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.
Everbrighton Sana is played a ball, but the player is brought down inside the box. The referee has pointed towards the spot.
Sheen manages to use his trickery and gets past a number of Indian Navy players and shoots at the goal. The ball curls away from the keeper and misses the target by a whisker.
Damait scores the equaliser for Shillong Lajong. The midfielder curls in a cross, and it goes straight into the net as the Indian Navy keeper fails to judge the flight of the ball.
Tremiki makes way for Figo, who can be very dangerous in the attacking third.
less than 30 minutes in left on the clock.
An equaliser eluded Shillong Lajong as the header attempt was not on target, and the ball sailed over the crossbar! Huge disappointment for Shillong, but relief for the Indian Navy FT.
The whistle blows, and the second half of the game is officially underway! Shillong Lajong look to equalise things, while the Services Team would want more to capitalise on the lead.
Riding on a goal from Vijay Marandi Indian Navy are leading at the break.
Throw in comes in and Everbrighton is present to launch a volley from inside the penalty box. But the Indian Navy goalkeeper parries it again.
Will Shillong Lajong manage to restore parity before halftime?
Vijay Marandi scores for the Indian Navy. He receives the ball in the penalty box after a fellow player feeds him off with a nice touch. He gets past the keeper and launches a shot which somehow goes into the net despite a couple of Shillong Lajong defenders in the goal.
Everbrighton gets past through a sea of Indian Navy players and lays it off for Tremiki, but the Indian Navy custodian comes off to collect the ball.
A throw-in is taken in and after a while, the ball comes to the number 7, who launches a shot, but it misses the target.
Sana receives a ball on the left flank and gets past his marker with silky smooth skills. But his cross is blocked by the Indian Navy defence and goes for a corner.
Roshan receives a brilliant ball on to the goal but fails to control the ball properly as Shillong Lajong defence clears the danger.
Khyriem is fouled on the right side and the home side has a free kick.
Indian Navy are unlikely to sit back and defend and will try to hit back on the counter.
Buam surges forward on the right flank but a cautious Indian Navy defender blocks and it goes back for a corner.
The Indian Navy have its first sight of the goal as Pintu Mahata launches a shot from long range. But it sails over the target.
Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT has kicked off
An Intense match is on the cards.
Defending champions NorthEast United FC will take on Bodoland FC in the second Durand Cup quarterfinal in Kokrajhar on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7 PM.
Both teams will announce their team in a few minutes.
Shillong Lajong have been one of the pioneers in the North East football scenario, and the onus will be on Birendra Thapa's team to execute their plans properly against a team which have been clinical.
The Durand Cup knockout stage will unfold in Shillong as home favourites Shillong Lajong FC will take on Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 August 2025 at 15:35 IST