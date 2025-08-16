Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 16 August 2025 at 18:23 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Shillong Lajong Beat Indian Navy 2-1

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Shillong Lajong FC have beaten the Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the Durand Cup quarterfinal to be the first team to advance into the semifinal.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 QF1 Match Updates
Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 QF1 Match Updates | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Shillong Lajong FC have beaten the Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the Durand Cup quarterfinal to be the first team to advance into the semifinal. Damait and Everbrighton Sana registered their names on the scoresheet for Lajong while Vijay Marandi scored for Indian Navy in Shillong.

Live Blog

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Indian Navy had their chances against Shillong Lajong but couldn't convert their chances. They will only grow with experience in the coming days.

16 August 2025 at 18:04 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong FC beat Indian Navy 2-1 in Diurand Cup quarterfinal.

Shillong Lajong FC have maintained their strong stride in the Durand Cup and have beaten the Indian Navy 2-1 in the Durand Cup quarters to be the first team to advance to the semifinal. Vijay Marandi opened the scoring for the Indian Navy but Damait restored the parity for the home side. Everbrighton Sana converted from the spot and his goal ended up as the winning one.

16 August 2025 at 17:50 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: 8 minutes of added time

Indian Navy still have ample amount of time to find an equaliser.

16 August 2025 at 17:46 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Very little time left

The Indian Navy need to find an equaliser very quickly as the clock is ticking off.

16 August 2025 at 17:39 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Everbrighton Sana converts penalty

Everbrighton Sana slots into the far right corner and despite guessing it right, the Indian Navy keeper fails to get to the ball. Sana celebrates with the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

16 August 2025 at 17:36 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong have a penalty

Everbrighton Sana is played a ball, but the player is brought down inside the box. The referee has pointed towards the spot.

16 August 2025 at 17:33 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong almost have another

Sheen manages to use his trickery and gets past a number of Indian Navy players and shoots at the goal. The ball curls away from the keeper and misses the target by a whisker.

16 August 2025 at 17:29 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong restore parity

Damait scores the equaliser for Shillong Lajong. The midfielder curls in a cross, and it goes straight into the net as the Indian Navy keeper fails to judge the flight of the ball.

16 August 2025 at 17:24 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Change for Shillong Lajong

Tremiki makes way for Figo, who can be very dangerous in the attacking third.

16 August 2025 at 17:23 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Time is running out for Shillong Lajong

less than 30 minutes in left on the clock.

16 August 2025 at 17:17 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: So Near Yet So Far!

An equaliser eluded Shillong Lajong as the header attempt was not on target, and the ball sailed over the crossbar! Huge disappointment for Shillong, but relief for the Indian Navy FT. 

16 August 2025 at 17:04 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Second Half Begins

The whistle blows, and the second half of the game is officially underway! Shillong Lajong look to equalise things, while the Services Team would want more to capitalise on the lead.

16 August 2025 at 16:48 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy leading at the break

Riding on a goal from Vijay Marandi Indian Navy are leading at the break.

16 August 2025 at 16:46 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy goalkeeper having a great time

Throw in comes in and Everbrighton is present to launch a volley from inside the penalty box. But the Indian Navy goalkeeper parries it again.

16 August 2025 at 16:43 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Halftime approaching fast

Will Shillong Lajong manage to restore parity before halftime?

16 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: India Navy take the lead

Vijay Marandi scores for the Indian Navy. He receives the ball in the penalty box after a fellow player feeds him off with a nice touch. He gets past the keeper and launches a shot which somehow goes into the net despite a couple of Shillong Lajong defenders in the goal.

16 August 2025 at 16:37 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajon have another chance

Everbrighton gets past through a sea of Indian Navy players and lays it off for Tremiki, but the Indian Navy custodian comes off to collect the ball.

16 August 2025 at 16:31 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian navy are growing into the game

A throw-in is taken in and after a while, the ball comes to the number 7, who launches a shot, but it misses the target.

16 August 2025 at 16:25 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong canot break the Indian Navy defence

Sana receives a ball on the left flank and gets past his marker with silky smooth skills. But his cross is blocked by the Indian Navy defence and goes for a corner.

16 August 2025 at 16:20 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy squander a golden chance

Roshan receives a brilliant ball on to the goal but fails to control the ball properly as Shillong Lajong defence clears the danger.

16 August 2025 at 16:16 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong pushing for an early lead

Khyriem is fouled on the right side and the home side has a free kick.

16 August 2025 at 16:12 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy will fancy their chance

Indian Navy are unlikely to sit back and defend and will try to hit back on the counter.

16 August 2025 at 16:09 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Buam has been threatening from the right

Buam surges forward on the right flank but a cautious Indian Navy defender blocks and it goes back for a corner.

16 August 2025 at 16:07 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong have started brightly

The Indian Navy have its first sight of the goal as Pintu Mahata launches a shot from long range. But it sails over the target.

16 August 2025 at 16:01 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Match kicks off

Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT has kicked off

16 August 2025 at 16:00 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong name their starting XI

16 August 2025 at 15:49 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Tempers will be flared in Shillong

An Intense match is on the cards.

16 August 2025 at 15:42 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: NorthEast Unitd FC to take on Bodoland FC

Defending champions NorthEast United FC will take on Bodoland FC in the second Durand Cup quarterfinal in Kokrajhar on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7 PM.

16 August 2025 at 15:37 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Lineups to be announced shortly

Both teams will announce their team in a few minutes.

16 August 2025 at 15:31 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong have a point to prove

Shillong Lajong have been one of the pioneers in the North East football scenario, and the onus will be on Birendra Thapa's team to execute their plans properly against a team which have been clinical.

16 August 2025 at 15:29 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 1, Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Shillong Lajong FC to host Indian Navy FT

The Durand Cup knockout stage will unfold in Shillong as home favourites Shillong Lajong FC will take on Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 15:35 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source