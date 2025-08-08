Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: NorthEast United FC Defeat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score | Image: NEUtdFC/X

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s double strike ensured defending champions NorthEast United FC overcome Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a thrilling NorthEast derby of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and secure their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare.

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: The Highlanders secured their second victory in Group E and have six points, while Shillong Lajong have finished their group stage campaign also with six points from three matches.