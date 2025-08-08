Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: NorthEast United FC Defeat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s double strike ensured defending champions NorthEast United FC overcome Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a thrilling NorthEast derby of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and secure their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare.
Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: The Highlanders secured their second victory in Group E and have six points, while Shillong Lajong have finished their group stage campaign also with six points from three matches.
Riding on a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, NorthEast United FC have defeated Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.
Seven minutes of added time have been given.
What a game we have in our hands. Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets the ball and makes a quick turn to get past his marker before launching a shot and Shilong Lajong keeper doesn't have any chance.
Tariang delivers a pin point cross and Figo heads it home past the NorthEast United FC keeper to make it 1-1.
Almost 14000 people are present to watch Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.
Lajong try to up their ante from the roight flank but NorthEast United FC captain Zabaco clrars the danger.
Alaaeddine Ajaraie launches a shot from long range, but Lajong keeper Siwel has it under control.
Thoi Singh has replaced Jithin MS.
Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been brandished a yellow card for showing his dissent towards the referee.
Despite a potential foul, Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets past his marker and manages to lay off a low cross but Shillong Lajong defence clears the danger.
Shillong Lajong will hope to get an equaliser as early as possible.
NorthEast United FC lead against Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 through Alaaeddine Ajaraie's early goal in Shillong.
The fourth official has signalled three minutes of added time.
Four minutes to go for the break.
Shillong Lajong players have strated to enter the NorthEast United FC attacking third on regular occasions.
Jithin lays off a brilliant ball from the right flank but Alaaeddine Ajaraie shoots it wide past the target. Shillong Lajong survive a scare.
A clearance from a NEUFC defender comes straight to a Shillong Lajong player who takes his stride and shoots it towards the goal. But the NorthEast United FC keeper parries it away.
Khyriem launches a shot, but it flies over the bar.
Moola launches a free kick deep, but no Shillong Lajong players manage to tap on it.
Six group winners and the best two second-placed teams will advance to the Durand Cup quarterfinal.
Both sets of footballers are slipping on this Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turf.
Jithin MS blazes past a couple of players and tries to invade the Shillong Lajong penalty box but the defence clears the danger.
Buam receives a ball on the right and tries to get past Samte. But he fails and the ball deflects off Buam and goes for a goal kick.
A ball from the left flank has been played, but Zabaco clears the danger with ease.
Borth right and left wings for Shillong Lajong has been troubling the NorthEast United FC.
Defender Asheer Akhtar has been brandished a yellow card for a very high boot.
Alaaeddine Ajaraie has continued from where he started the last game. Chema feeds Ajaraie with a beautiful through ball and the striker doesn't make any mistake and scores it past the Lajong keeper.
The match between NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC has kicked off. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is entirely jam-packed.
All the focus will be on Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who netted a hat-trick in the last game.
NorthEast United will gear up for a majestic showdown against local rivals Shillong Lajong FC in a Durand Cup Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong on Friday.