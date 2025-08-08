Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Football News /
  • Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: NorthEast United FC Defeat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 8 August 2025 at 21:32 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: NorthEast United FC Defeat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: Riding on a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, NorthEast United FC have defeated Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score
Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score | Image: NEUtdFC/X

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s double strike ensured defending champions NorthEast United FC overcome Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a thrilling NorthEast derby of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and secure their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare.

Live Blog

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Highlights: The Highlanders secured their second victory in Group E and have six points, while Shillong Lajong have finished their group stage campaign also with six points from three matches.

8 August 2025 at 20:57 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Full time in Shillong, NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong

Riding on a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, NorthEast United FC have defeated Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

8 August 2025 at 20:50 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Time running out for Shillong Lajong

Seven minutes of added time have been given.

8 August 2025 at 20:45 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: NorthEast United FC double their lead

What a game we have in our hands. Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets the ball and makes a quick turn to get past his marker before launching a shot and Shilong Lajong keeper doesn't have any chance.

8 August 2025 at 20:41 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Figo heads home to equalise for Shillong Lajong

Tariang delivers a pin point cross and Figo heads it home past the NorthEast United FC keeper to make it 1-1.

8 August 2025 at 20:38 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Large number of crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Almost 14000 people are present to watch Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

8 August 2025 at 20:36 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Zabaco has been a rock

Lajong try to up their ante from the roight flank but NorthEast United FC captain Zabaco clrars the danger.

8 August 2025 at 20:31 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: No clear cut opportunities for both teams

Alaaeddine Ajaraie launches a shot from long range, but Lajong keeper Siwel has it under control.

8 August 2025 at 20:25 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Change for NorthEast United FC

Thoi Singh has replaced Jithin MS.

8 August 2025 at 20:18 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets a yellow

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been brandished a yellow card for showing his dissent towards the referee.

8 August 2025 at 20:13 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: NorthEast United FC come close

Despite a potential foul, Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets past his marker and manages to lay off a low cross but Shillong Lajong defence clears the danger.

8 August 2025 at 20:10 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Second half starts

Shillong Lajong will hope to get an equaliser as early as possible.

8 August 2025 at 19:49 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: First half ends

NorthEast United FC lead against Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 through Alaaeddine Ajaraie's early goal in Shillong.

8 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Three minutes of added time

The fourth official has signalled three minutes of added time.

8 August 2025 at 19:42 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Halftime approaching fast

Four minutes to go for the break.

8 August 2025 at 19:40 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Shillong Lajong have strated to find spaces

Shillong Lajong players have strated to enter the NorthEast United FC attacking third on regular occasions.

8 August 2025 at 19:36 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: NorthEast United miss a golden chance

Jithin lays off a brilliant ball from the right flank but Alaaeddine Ajaraie shoots it wide past the target. Shillong Lajong survive a scare.

8 August 2025 at 19:32 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Lapse from NorthEast United FC

A clearance from a NEUFC defender comes straight to a Shillong Lajong player who takes his stride and shoots it towards the goal. But the NorthEast United FC keeper parries it away.

8 August 2025 at 19:30 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Wayward from Shillong Lajong

Khyriem launches a shot, but it flies over the bar.

8 August 2025 at 19:29 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Shilong Lajong have lacked cutting edge in the attacking third

Moola launches a free kick deep, but no Shillong Lajong players manage to tap on it.

8 August 2025 at 19:26 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: How teams will qualify for Quarterfinal

Six group winners and the best two second-placed teams will advance to the Durand Cup quarterfinal.

8 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Players are having gripping issues

Both sets of footballers are slipping on this Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turf.

8 August 2025 at 19:22 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Jithin MS is threatening Lajong

Jithin MS blazes past a couple of players and tries to invade the Shillong Lajong penalty box but the defence clears the danger.

8 August 2025 at 19:18 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Another chance for Shillong Lajong FC

Buam receives a ball on the right and tries to get past Samte. But he fails and the ball deflects off Buam and goes for a goal kick.

8 August 2025 at 19:15 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Northeast United FC defence has been sharp

A ball from the left flank has been played, but Zabaco clears the danger with ease.

8 August 2025 at 19:14 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Shillong Lajong FC are pressing hard for an equaliser

Borth right and left wings for Shillong Lajong has been troubling the NorthEast United FC.

8 August 2025 at 19:12 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Asheer Akhtar is booked

Defender Asheer Akhtar has been brandished a yellow card for a very high boot.

8 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: NorthEast United FC take the lead

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has continued from where he started the last game. Chema feeds Ajaraie with a beautiful through ball and the striker doesn't make any mistake and scores it past the Lajong keeper.

8 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Match has kicked off

The match between NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC has kicked off. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is entirely jam-packed.

8 August 2025 at 18:53 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Alaaeddine Ajaraie will play a pivotal role

All the focus will be on Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who netted a hat-trick in the last game.

8 August 2025 at 18:52 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: Lineups announced

8 August 2025 at 18:48 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Group E Live Score: NorthEast derby in Shillong

NorthEast United will gear up for a majestic showdown against local rivals Shillong Lajong FC in a Durand Cup Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong on Friday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 18:51 IST