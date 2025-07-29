Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Highlights: Lajong 3-1 Rangdaijed at Full Time

Shillong lajong to face Rangdajied United in the Durand Cup | Image: lajongfc/X

Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Highlights: Shillong Lajong went up againat Rangdajied United in a much-anticipated Durand Cup derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Lajong demonstrated why they can be called the best side in Shillong, as they registered a 3-1 win in the match and have now taken their record to 2 wins in as many matches in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

The match saw Rangdajied put up a spirited defence, and they were in the game for almost the entire first half. However, a headed goal from Sana at the stroke of half-time ensured Lajong went into the break with a 1-0 lead.