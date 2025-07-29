Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Highlights: Lajong 3-1 Rangdaijed at Full Time

Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Highlights: Shillong Lajong went up againat Rangdajied United in a much-anticipated Durand Cup derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Lajong demonstrated why they can be called the best side in Shillong, as they registered a 3-1 win in the match and have now taken their record to 2 wins in as many matches in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
The match saw Rangdajied put up a spirited defence, and they were in the game for almost the entire first half. However, a headed goal from Sana at the stroke of half-time ensured Lajong went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Highlights: Rangdajied United actually made a comeback in the second half, and it was Meban who followed up with a bullet header of his own from a set piece that unexpectedly brought the game level and actually set up an exciting finish to the game.
However, any chance of a comeback was snuffed out barely 10 minutes later when Damaitphang Lyngdoh scored an absolute screamer from long range. And the result was put beyond all doubt when Gladdy scored a nice goal just a few minutes later.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: And that is full-time. Rangdajied have nothing to be ashamed of with this performance, but Lajong were just too good on the day - and it shows in the scoreline. They remain on top of Group E.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: We are now into 6 minutes of added time. Let's see if any side can find another goal.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: We are almost reaching the end of the 90 minutes and Lajong are firm favourites to run away with the 3 points.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: GOAL! Another screamer. Gladdy takes a free-kick from the left flank but goes for goal, audaciously so. However, his curler evades everyone and it is now 3-1. Game over surely?
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: Lyngdoh's screamer has seemingly put the wind back in Lajong's sails. Can Rangdajied find a way back soon? Only 15 minutes to go now…
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: GOAL! Damaitphang Lyngdoh scores an absolute screamer from outside the box with a first-time shot and celebrates it by doing Cole Palmer's ‘ice cold’ celebration! That goal deserved it too. What a hit.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: GOAL! An excellent free-kick delivery is met by Meban, who powers his header into the back of the net. It is now game on!
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: The issue needs to be forced by Rangdaijed but so far Lajong have not been tested all that much, if even at all.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: The second half is underway and it will be interesting to see how the strategy works for both sides.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: While we wait for the action to resume, check out how Jamshedpur's fans made the earlier match a memorable one.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: It is the goal from Sana that is the difference between the two sides at the break. Rangdajied did well but lost focus at a very crucial moment.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: Sana gives Lajong the lead! A nice cross is floated in and Sana rises highest to head home from close range. And now the game looks very different. What a time to score.
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: Oh dear. Shillong Lajong take the lead - or at least they thought they did since it was ruled out for an offside!
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Score: This would hardly be what Lajong expected and they will want to get a goal before the half time whistle.
Rangdajied United are making proper use of the space left by Shillong Lajong’s full-backs and they have been attacking down the flanks. That's some smart strategy from the side!
The Red Dragons have showed great defense in the play do far. But they are also showing proper aggression with their attack.
Danzel is handed a yellow card for his challenge!
The back and forth tussle continues in the first 15 minutes and special mention to SLFC goalie Siwel Rymbai for a fine showcase so far! A free kick off Balamilynti converts into a header off Freddy, which sails towards the goal but the goalie stops it effectively.
The I-League side is looking to put pressure now as they are looking to bring out their attacking game. Good call from RAFC to commence the hunt early. They have gained better possessions but cannot make the aim.
The dew has made things slippert at Shillong! The Rangdajied goalie barely avoided disaster as he almost conceded a goal while being under pressure from Everbrightson. A key start with Lajong flying, but the I-League soide is also fighting back.
ICYMI, here is the Playing XI for both sides.
The first whistle is blown and here we go! Action begins at Shillong as Red Dragons put sopme early pressure.
A Message From The Head Coach of the Rangdajied United Aiborlang Khongjee
Shillong Lajong Head Coach Birendra Thapa has a message for the fans ahead of the Shillong Derby:
Shillong Lajong have named their starting XI for the Shillong Derby, with Ken leading as the skipper.
Both teams have arrived for the match, and expect the atmosphere to be electrifying at the Shillong Derby.
Shillong Lajong are leading Group E with three points while this will be Rangdajied United's first match in Durand Cup 2025.
Shillong Lajong got the better of their city rivals Rangdajied United twice in the Shillong Premier League earlier and will seek to continue their domination over their Shillong counterpart.
The live telecast of the Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup match will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
Phrangki Buam and Everbrightson Sana scored a brace for Shillong Lajong as they thrashed Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0 in the Durand Cup.
Shillong Lajong will face off against Rangdajied United in the Durand Cup on Tuesday.