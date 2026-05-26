South Korea Superstar Son Heung-min Seeks to Rekindle 2002 Magic in Likely Farewell FIFA World Cup

South Korea and former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min said that the upcoming FIFA World Cup edition co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico could be his last one, and he aims to have his side repeat the heroics of the 2002 edition, when they secured a sensational semifinal finish.



When Son made his World Cup debut back in 2014, six players of the current squad were schoolkids. From that 2014 squad, which could not make it past the group stage, only goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu and Son remain.



If Hong Myungbo's men manage to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, Son will get to celebrate his 34th birthday in July with his side still present in the tournament. After his debut in 2014, Son went on to become a Tottenham Hotspur legend with a 10-year stint from 2015 to 2025 and is among their all-time goal-scorers. Last August, Son left Tottenham to join Los Angeles Football Club in the Major League Soccer (MLS).



This move to MLS was done partially to prepare for the World Cup and to raise the passion of football within the Korean community residing in the USA. Speaking to FIFA, he reminisced about watching the 1998 World Cup, his first-ever, but it was the next edition in Japan and South Korea that he "truly experienced".

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"I always had it in my mind that I wanted to become a football player and participate in a grand festival of football like that. Now it is my fourth World Cup as a player, and I consider it a real honour to have another chance to fulfil my dream," he said.



He also admitted that preparing for the World Cup was the "biggest reason" for his move to Los Angeles FC. He was also excited about bringing joy to the Korean community residing there. South Korea is placed in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa, and the Czech Republic. They will start against Czech on June 11 at Zapopan and will play their entire group stage in Mexico. They could get a chance to play in LA if they move to the knockout stages.

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"I feel extremely excited. I want to have another great World Cup. If we play in LA, then that would be even better. When I transferred, I was excited about bringing joy to the Korean community and the people living there. They make me proud to be Korean and to be a player for Korea. That means a lot to me, and I always want to give back everything that I have. That is why I always do my best and play with a smile," he said.



Son also reminisced how their coach Hong achieved "something incredible" in the 2002 edition by taking his team to the semifinals.



"I want to have a similar journey with my teammates. My biggest dream is to recreate that wonderful journey in the USA," he added.



The footballer said that for the team to reach the knockout stages and make it as deep as possible in the tournament, everyone will have to "come together as one".



"The words of the Korean people really give the players great strength. To achieve such a great accomplishment, everyone must be united in their heart and in their mind. This could be my last World Cup. I am hoping for a wonderful journey," he said.



"That is something I really want to say to the fans and also a request I want to make: if the fans continue to support us passionately and always stand by us, cheering us on from behind, then I will lead the players from the front, and we will face the World Cup without fear," he added.



Son is one of the biggest footballers coming out of South Korea and is in a way, a symbol of the sport back home, but he has never felt it to be a "burden".