sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:29 IST, July 12th 2024

Spain and England meet in Euro 2024 final but it isn't a classic, deep-rooted international rivalry

For two pre-eminent soccer countries, Spain against England is hardly a classic and deep-rooted international rivalry but back-to-back title matches in the space of 11 months at major tournaments could yet usher in the start of one.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harry Kane and Rodrigo
Harry Kane and Rodrigo challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:29 IST, July 12th 2024