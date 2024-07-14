Published 11:47 IST, July 14th 2024
Spain and England to contest Euro 2024 final in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold
Spain and England will play the European Championship final on Sunday in an imposing stadium with a dark history.Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, Berlin's Olympic stadium still bears the scars of World War II and contains relics from its Nazi past.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane and Rodrigo challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain | Image: AP
