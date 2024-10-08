Published 16:43 IST, October 8th 2024
Spain and FC Barcelona great Andrés Iniesta announces retirement after 22-year career
Andrés Iniesta, who scored Spain's World Cup-winning goal in 2010 and was one of the key players who made Barcelona's tiki-taka thrive for so long, announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andres Iniesta speaks at a press conference at a hotel in Kobe, western Japan | Image: Kyodo News via AP
