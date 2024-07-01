sb.scorecardresearch
Published 02:45 IST, July 1st 2024

Spain defeats Georgia 4-1, advancing to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. Their next match is vs Germany

Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
02:45 IST, July 1st 2024