Spain defeats Georgia 4-1, advancing to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. Their next match is vs Germany
Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.
