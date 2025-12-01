Spain Looking To Overcome ‘Huge Loss’ Of Bonmatí Ahead Of Women’s Nations League Final vs Germany

Spain will defend its Women’s Nations League title amid the letdown of losing one of its best players just two days before the final.

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí fractured her leg in training on Sunday and will not play in Tuesday’s second leg against Germany in Madrid. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday in Germany.

“It’s a huge loss,” Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez said Monday. “Yesterday, the mood was a bit down because it’s hard when a teammate is injured. We hope she recovers as soon as possible. The team is fine and knows they’ll have all the support in the world. We want to dedicate the victory to those who are injured. Aitana wanted to be in the final with us, but we have to prioritize the players’ health.”

Bonmatí landed awkwardly in an accidental collision during training and tests diagnosed a fracture of the midfielder’s left fibula.

“Absences like Aitana’s throw you off because nobody likes to see a teammate getting injured and suffering,” Spain captain Irene Paredes said. “But we’re going to move forward, we have other players and everyone is capable of contributing.”

Bermúdez, a former Spain captain, said whoever she picks to replace Bonmatí will be able to keep the team playing at a high level.

“Any of the 24 players are more than ready,” she said. “The good thing is that the squad is very versatile; players interpret the game well in different positions, so we have multiple options.”

Bermúdez, who took over the squad in August to replace Montse Tomé, is looking for her first title at the helm of the national team.