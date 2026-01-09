Spanish Super Cup - Xabi Alonso Provides Crucial Fitness Update On Kylian Mbappe Prior To FC Barcelona Showdown In Final: 'He's Much Better'

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has provided a crucial fitness update on striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the final clash against FC Barcelona in the ongoing Spanish Super Cup 2025-2026.

Real Madrid Set Up Final Clash Against FC Barcelona After Beating Atletico In The Semis

Earlier on Friday, January 9, Real Madrid clinched a clinical 2-1 win over their arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the semi-finals. Following this, Los Blancos marched into the finals, where they will face FC Barcelona.

In the semi-finals, Fede Valverde's stunning free-kick gave Real Madrid an early lead. At the start of the second half, Rodrygo doubled Real Madrid's lead. However, the Whites failed to keep a clean sheet after conceding a goal in the 58th minute.

Star Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe was not a part of the squad in the semi-finals due to a sprain in his left knee, which he sustained during Los Blancos' 5-1 win over Real Betis on January 4.

Xabi Alonso Provides Update On Kylian Mbappe's Fitness

However, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has dropped a major hint about Mbappe's chances of playing in the upcoming summit clash.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Xabi Alonso confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be traveling with the rest of the squad for the final. The head coach added that Mbappe has trained and is feeling good.

“The final will be different, and Mbappé will travel tomorrow. He's much better. He has trained, and he feels good. His chances of playing are the same as for everyone in the squad,” Xabi Alonso told reporters in the press conference.

Kylian Mbappe joined his dream club, Real Madrid, in July 2024 for a free transfer. Since then, the French international has played 83 matches for Los Merengues, scoring 73 goals. In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, Mbappe played 27 matches and scored 30 goals. He also made four assists.