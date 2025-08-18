Stadium Ban Imposed On Man Arrested Over Antoine Semenyo Racial Abuse Claims During Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League Match At Anfield

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo, has been granted conditional bail, the Associated Press has reported. As per the report, the 47-year-old has been banned from attending any football match all over the UK and cannot go within one mile of a football stadium, as per the condition of his bail.

Man Arrested For Racially Abusing Antoine Semenyo Granted Bail

The opening match of this new Premier League campaign was marred by another controversial incident. Referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game midway after having a brief chat with Semenyo. Taylor then spoke to both Arne Slot and Androni Iraola, and after a brief pause, play resumed. Police were made aware of the incident and the man was swiftly removed from the stadium and was later arrested.

The Merseyside police confirmed that the man has been granted a conditional bail.

"We can confirm that a man has been conditionally bailed after he was arrested following reports that racist abuse was directed towards Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo.

“A 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on Saturday 16 August on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has now been bailed with conditions, which includes not to attend any regulated football match in the UK and not to go within one mile of a designated football stadium.”

Antoine Semenyo Received Vociferous Support