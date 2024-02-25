Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Stan Bowles, maverick soccer player who starred for QPR and played for England, dies at 75

Stan Bowles, the maverick soccer player who made five appearances for England & was a widely admired star for London club Queens Park Rangers in 1970s, has died

Associated Press Television News
Stan Bowles
England and Queens Park Rangers soccer player Stan Bowles stands on the pitch before an international soccer match against Wales in Cardiff, Wales | Image: AP
Stan Bowles, the maverick soccer player who made five appearances for England and was a widely admired star for London club Queens Park Rangers in the 1970s, has died. He was 75.

QPR said in a statement that Bowles died on Saturday. In 2015, it was announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

QPR described him as “one of the most naturally gifted players of his generation.”

Bowles started his career as an apprentice at Manchester City, later joining Crewe in the fourth tier and then Carlisle. After signing for QPR in 1972, Bowles went on to make 315 league appearances and score 97 goals over seven seasons.

He was part of the team that finished runner-up to Liverpool in the old First Division under Dave Sexton in 1975-76. Bowles moved to Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough in 1979.

Despite his obvious talent, Bowles won just five England caps — his only international goal coming against Wales at Ninian Park in 1974.

Bowles wound down his playing career back in west London with Brentford and retired in 1984, moving into after-dinner speaking, as well as some pundit work and a betting column. His 1996 autobiography revealed the extent of his drinking, womanizing and gambling during his playing days.

Upon being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Bowles moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter, Andria.

In 2017, QPR hosted a benefit match in Bowles’ honor, playing against Bournemouth to help raise funds for his continuing care.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

