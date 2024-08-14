Published 18:24 IST, August 14th 2024
Stopping Man City, VAR And Burnout Fears: The Big Talking Points Ahead Of The Premier League Season
A look at some of the big talking points heading into the new Premier League season , which starts on Friday when Manchester United hosts Fulham: STOPPING CITY. Since 2017, only one team — Liverpool, in 2020 — has stopped Manchester City winning the title.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup in 2023. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:24 IST, August 14th 2024