Published 22:17 IST, August 24th 2024

Stuttgart Stumbles At Freiburg And Leipzig Prevails Against Bochum In Bundesliga Openers

Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart started the new season with a 3-1 loss at Freiburg, while Leipzig survived a sending off to beat Bochum 1-0 on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Atakan Karazor during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024.
Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Atakan Karazor during the Bundesliga match. | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
