August 24th 2024
Stuttgart Stumbles At Freiburg And Leipzig Prevails Against Bochum In Bundesliga Openers
Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart started the new season with a 3-1 loss at Freiburg, while Leipzig survived a sending off to beat Bochum 1-0 on Saturday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Atakan Karazor during the Bundesliga match. | Image: AP
