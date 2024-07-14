sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:42 IST, July 14th 2024

Suárez gets stoppage-time goal, Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in shootout for 3rd place in Copa America

Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Uruguay beat Canada to finish 3rd in the Copa America 2024
Uruguay beat Canada to finish 3rd in the Copa America 2024 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:42 IST, July 14th 2024