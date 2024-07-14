Published 08:42 IST, July 14th 2024
Suárez gets stoppage-time goal, Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in shootout for 3rd place in Copa America
Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.
Uruguay beat Canada to finish 3rd in the Copa America 2024 | Image: AP
