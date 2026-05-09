Sunderland vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they take on Sunderland on Sunday at the Stadium of Light. The Red Devils have already secured Champions League football for next season and Michael Carrick's priority will be to finish the season on a strong note.

United eased past Liverpool with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, and a further win against Sunderland would seal a 3rd place finish. Sunderland's recent struggle could make it an easy outing, but United won't take things for granted. Bruno Fernandes could level up with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry for the all-time Premier League assist record.

Sunderland were thrashed 5-0 by Nottingham Forest in the last game on their home turf, and they do have a tough task to cut it out.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League Match be played?

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The Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United will be played on Saturday.

At what time will the Sunderland and Manchester United Premier League match start?

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The Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United will take place at Stadium Of Light.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.