Published 17:57 IST, August 26th 2024

Sven-Goran Eriksson, Swedish Football Coach Who Was First Foreigner To Lead England team, Dies at 76

Eriksson died at home surrounded by his family, his agent Bo Gustavsson told. His death followed eight months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had at most one year to live.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sven-Goran Eriksson
Sven-Goran Eriksson | Image: AP
