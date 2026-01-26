Swiss Champion Basel Fires Coach Magnin Ahead Of Decisive Europa League Clash

Swiss champion Basel fired coach Ludovic Magnin on Monday, three days before a decisive game in the final round of the Europa League.

Magnin was ousted one day after a 4-3 win at its traditional rival Zurich, which was sealed by star forward Xherdan Shaqiri, who completed a hat trick in stoppage time.

A 3-1 loss at Salzburg last Thursday in the Europa League had pushed the former Switzerland left-back toward the exit after just seven months.

Basel said in a statement that the team’s performances had stagnated and a hoped-for turnaround after the winter break had not come. No interim coach was named.

Magnin leaves with Basel fourth in the Swiss league, trailing 10 points behind unheralded leader Thun.

