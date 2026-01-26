Updated 26 January 2026 at 20:33 IST
Swiss Champion Basel Fires Coach Magnin Ahead Of Decisive Europa League Clash
Swiss champion Basel fired coach Ludovic Magnin on Monday, three days before a decisive game in the final round of the Europa League.
Magnin was ousted one day after a 4-3 win at its traditional rival Zurich, which was sealed by star forward Xherdan Shaqiri, who completed a hat trick in stoppage time.
A 3-1 loss at Salzburg last Thursday in the Europa League had pushed the former Switzerland left-back toward the exit after just seven months.
Basel said in a statement that the team’s performances had stagnated and a hoped-for turnaround after the winter break had not come. No interim coach was named.
Magnin leaves with Basel fourth in the Swiss league, trailing 10 points behind unheralded leader Thun.
Basel is 27th in the 36-team Europa League standings ahead of hosting unbeaten Viktoria Plzeň on Thursday. Basel needs to win with help from other results to advance to the knockout playoffs draw on Friday.
