Published 23:15 IST, August 16th 2024
Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel 12 years after leaving childhood club
Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel on Friday, 12 years after leaving the club where he began his glittering career.Basel announced in a statement titled “Welcome home, Shaq” that Shaqiri had penned a three-year deal.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Xherdan Shaqiri | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:15 IST, August 16th 2024