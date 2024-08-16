sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 23:15 IST, August 16th 2024

Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel 12 years after leaving childhood club

Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel on Friday, 12 years after leaving the club where he began his glittering career.Basel announced in a statement titled “Welcome home, Shaq” that Shaqiri had penned a three-year deal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:15 IST, August 16th 2024