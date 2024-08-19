Published 17:45 IST, August 19th 2024
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer ends national-team career after 94 games
After a decade as Switzerland’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Yann Sommer retired from the national team on Monday at age 35 to focus on playing for Inter Milan. Sommer’s decision announced by the Swiss soccer federation will likely see Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund step up as the first-choice ’keeper.
