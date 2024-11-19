sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:45 IST, November 19th 2024

Tamil Nadu, Manipur Enter Santosh Trophy Final Rounds

Tamil Nadu and Manipur made the final rounds of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy with all-win records on Tuesday. In their concluding Group G match at the RDT Stadium here, Tamil Nadu dished out a strong second half display to defeat hosts Andhra Pradesh 8-0.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
