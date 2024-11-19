Published 19:45 IST, November 19th 2024
Tamil Nadu, Manipur Enter Santosh Trophy Final Rounds
Tamil Nadu and Manipur made the final rounds of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy with all-win records on Tuesday. In their concluding Group G match at the RDT Stadium here, Tamil Nadu dished out a strong second half display to defeat hosts Andhra Pradesh 8-0.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu, Manipur enter Santosh Trophy final rounds | Image: www.the-aiff.com/
