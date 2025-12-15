"Thank You Yor Experience That Will Live On In City's Memories": Mumbai Airport Thanks Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul For Visit

Mumbai airport shared glimpses of football legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul after they departed from the city following their successful GOAT India Tour at the Wankhede Stadium on December 14. Mumbai airport thanked Messi, Suarez, and De Paul for their visit, which left lasting memories for everyone.

"Their time in Mumbai was truly magical, leaving behind moments of witnessed greatness that will be cherished by all. Thank you for an experience that will live on in the city's memories," Mumbai Airport's official handle wrote on X.

On December 14, Messi, along with footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, dazzled fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The event at Wankhede got off to an electric start, with the famous Indian DJ Chetas setting the mood by playing popular tracks alongside vibrant cultural dance performances.

This was followed by a friendly football match between the Indian Stars--featuring Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, and players such as Bala Devi--and the Mitra Stars, led by the legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates.

Messi shared a special moment with Chhetri and delighted fans by kicking footballs into the stands. He also presented Chhetri with a signed Argentina jersey and was later felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who gifted him a memento.

The event concluded on a historic note when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, followed by memorable photographs featuring Tendulkar, Fadnavis, Messi, and his teammates.

Meanwhile, Argentine legend and FIFA World Cup-winning player Messi reached New Delhi on Monday, his final stop for his ongoing "GOAT India Tour" 2025. Messi's event will be held at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupa and ICC Chairman Jay Shah will meet the Football icon.