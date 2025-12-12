'The Coach Can't Do Anything': Former Real Madrid Star Backs Xabi Alonso Amid Growing Criticisms After Manchester City Loss

Real Madrid have managed to secure only two wins in their last eight fixtures, with the recent one being a 1-2 defeat at Bernabeu by Manchester City in the Champions League. The recent loss saw club manager Xabi Alonso taking the brunt of the blame.

Xabi Alonso looked to be off to a good start at the start of the season with his side winning the first seven games. However, their defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last month sparked a decline in form for the Los Blancos.

Following the criticisms and jeering from the fans, former Real Madrid player Karim Benzema spoke out in defense of his former Madrid teammate. The Frenchman shared that there wasn't much a coach could do except for selecting the best players in the match for the starting XI.

Karim Benzema Believes Players Need To Let Go Of Their Ego

The former Madrid star explained that once the players are on the field, there is not much a coach can do, and that the players would need to rely on their instincts. Additionally, he shared that the Real Madrid players would need to accept that someone else in the team would always score more goals than they would.

Benzema defended Alonso, saying, "No, the coach can't do anything. He has names; he is the one who plays best. Afterwards, it's up to the players... If your teammate is better than you, you have to accept it."

He added, "The problem is not accepting that the one in front of you scores more goals. That's why you have problems when you have five or six great players together. They all bring something to the table. And, in the end, the goalscorer always gets a little more attention than the others. But he always needs the others! You can't do it all on your own."

Xabi Alonso's Future At Bernabeu Looks Bleak