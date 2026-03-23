The Mysterious England Absence Of Ben White Has Finally Come To An End

Arsenal defender Ben White is back in the England squad for the first time since walking out on the team midway through the last World Cup.

White was called up by national coach Thomas Tuchel on Monday for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan as a replacement for the injured Jarell Quansah. He has previously made himself unavailable to England following his premature departure from the Qatar World Cup and never publicly declared why.

Former coach Gareth Southgate was open about his desire to include the 28-year-old White ahead of the European Championship in 2024, but was unable to convince him to return.

“For me, that is a great shame,” Southgate said at the time. “He would be in this squad, but he’s not available to us and I have to focus on who can help us.”

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White left the 2022 World Cup early for what the English Football Association said were “personal reasons.”

His exit was sudden, coming shortly before England’s first game of the knockout stages. At the time, the FA asked that “the player’s privacy is respected” without giving further detail.

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Southgate later dismissed reports there was a problem between White and then-England assistant Steve Holland and his prolonged absence from the national team remained a mystery.

Tuchel, who took over from Southgate last year, said he would reach out to the Arsenal player, who has remained one of the top defenders in the Premier League.

His call up raises the potential of him being part of England's World Cup squad for this year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

White has previously spoken of his unusual attitude to soccer, revealing that he rarely watches matches.

“I just loved the game, I was always playing it, never watching it,” he told Sky Sports in 2021.

If he plays in either game against Uruguay or Japan, it will be his first appearance since winning his fourth cap against Ivory Coast in March 2022.