Updated February 9th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

THE UNDERTAKER makes an EPIC WWE-themed entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season cup- WATCH

The Undertaker has risen from the ruins and made his appearance, not at the usual Squared Circle of the WWE but in the rich state of Saudi Arabia.

Prateek Arya
The Undertaker
The Undertaker | Image:X.com
  • 2 min read
The Undertaker has risen from the ruins and made his appearance, not at the usual Squared Circle of the WWE but in the rich state of Saudi Arabia. Taker surprised the world by making his typical WWE-themed entry just before the kick-off of the, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal final of the Riyadh Season Cup.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's EPIC BURN to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus before derby

The Undertaker kicks off the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final

One of the all-time WWE greats has graced the game of football. From the Death Valley, The Undertaker made his way to the Kingdom Arena. The Phenom might have retired from the in-ring operations but he is still one of the most popular WWE superstars out there. Here he is opening the gates of the Riyadh Season Cup final.

The entry brought the smile on Cristiano Ronaldo's face.

Also Read | PSG eye Premier League forward with condition amid Kylian Mbappe's exit

While The Undertaker has resurrected time and time again in the WWE, the same could happen in the game tonight. After the first half of play, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is almost dead and buried, trailing by 0-2. Thus, inspiration from Deadman is needed to script a resurrection of a kind.

The Undertaker's arrival left the social media world in a frenzy as well, and in a matter of minutes, the aforementioned video became the top trending subject.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are the Saudi Pro League rivals. However, this is a friendly of a kind but fireworks might be in await in this match too. The onus would be on Cristiano Ronaldo again in the second half to bring his side back to the feat. So, will they be be able to do it, or The Undertaker's return would be the only return of the day? What do you think?

The goalscorers so far have been, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari. The first goal came in the 17th minute of the game, whereas Salam slotted it home in the 30th minute.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

