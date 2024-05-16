Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich SHOCK U-Turn? German lays down ONLY CONDITION to stay as manager

Advertisement

In a dramatic turn of events, Thomas Tuchel and his agent is now in talks with Bayern Munich to continue as the manager of the club from 2024-25 season and has laid down his only condition that will extend his stint.

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel mutually announced the German manager's departure back in March citing issues with understanding between the two parties. Ever since, Tuchel's departure was announced Bayern Munich have been unable to find a replacement for their outgoing head coach. Top manegerial names including Julian Naglesmann, Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, Ralf Ragnick, and Oliver Glasner have rejected the proposal of working at the Allianz Arena from summer.

Given Thomas Tuchel's revival of Bayern Munich in the last two months of the season which saw them reach the Champions League Semi Final, Bayern Munich bosses have opened talks with Tuchel and his agent to extend their partnership. However, Thomas Tuchel has laid down his only condition that can change his mind and keep him at the club next season.

Thomas Tuchel's only condition to stay as Bayern Munich Manager

Thomas Tuchel and his agent Olaf Meinking have made it clear to Bayern Munich the only condition to keep him at the club.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel wants total approval by the supervisory board of his continuation and wants to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel's demands make sense given the organisational turmoil Bayern Munich have endured in the past year and the instability surrounding the board. As per the report Tuchel will only agree to stay on as manager if he feels the complete confidence of Bayern Munich's board.