Published 18:51 IST, September 20th 2024

Thousands turn up at funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci

Thousands of people turned up for the funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci on Friday.Schillaci died on Wednesday at the age of 59 following a battle with colon cancer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci
Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci | Image: AP
