Thousands turn up at funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci
Thousands of people turned up for the funeral of Italian World Cup hero Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci on Friday.Schillaci died on Wednesday at the age of 59 following a battle with colon cancer.
Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci | Image: AP
