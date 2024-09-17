Published 11:10 IST, September 17th 2024
Tom Brady's bunch beats Wrexham in English game likened to a Hollywood derby
Tom Brady won bragging rights over Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when his Birmingham City side beat Wrexham 3-1 on Monday in a match dubbed a Hollywood derby.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady speak before a Sky Bet League One soccer match in Birmingham, England | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:10 IST, September 17th 2024