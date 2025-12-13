'Total Scam': Lionel Messi Fans Fume After Failing To Get Glimpse Of Argentina Star At Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

It was billed as the biggest Sports show of the year with one of the greatest footballers on the planet, Lionel Messi at its centrepiece.

And when Messi touched down in football crazy Kolkata the fans awaited the moment, they could see the star up close and personal.

But what followed was absolute chaos, as fans were left thirsting for a glimpse of the star. With ministers and politicians hovering around Messi fans were left high and dry.

A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt."

Another fan of star footballer Lionel Messi felt cheated accusing the VIPs of hogging Messi's time

"The minimum price of the ticket was 5 thousand, and why were the VVIPs around Messi? We couldn't even see him... Why weren't the police taking action? I don't know anything. Everyone was furious... We want the refund," the fan said.

Another fan of Messi who was hoping to see the star footballer turn a few tricks with the ball was left hoping for more.

"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We could not see anything. He did not take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We could not see anything," he said.

Charged by the mismanagement the fans took matters into their own hands vandalising parts of the stadium causing absolute chaos. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar accused the TMC government of indulging in corruption.

"There has been no other problem anywhere, what happened here shows what iss happening in Bengal. The TMC has hijacked the event. TMC Ministers are are part of organising the event, they sold the tickets at very expensive rates and have indulged in corruption," he said.