Tottenham Hotspur Part Way With Head Coach Igor Tudor Amid Relegation Battle

Tottenham chose to part ways with Igor Tudor on Sunday, just seven matches into his spell as interim coach of a team that has plunged into a relegation fight in the Premier League.

A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.”

Tottenham thanked Tudor for his work and said, “An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

Tudor’s exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season, with the London club just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

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The Croatian coach was hired on Feb. 14 until the end of the season, but his final match in charge proved to be a 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in the league. That left Tottenham one point above the relegation zone with seven games left as one of England’s biggest clubs battles to preserve its nearly 50-year top-flight status.

After that game, it was announced that Tudor’s father had died, and the coach didn’t undertake his post-match media duties.

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Tottenham’s statement on Sunday said, “We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.”

Tudor oversaw Tottenham’s round-of-16 exit in the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. That included a humiliating 5-2 loss in the first leg in Madrid, when Tudor substituted his controversially selected backup goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, in the 17th minute.