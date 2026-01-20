Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Wednesday, January 21.

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. As of now, the two teams have faced each other six times, out of which the Spurs clinched four wins, and Dortmund sealed two games.

ALSO READ: Scottish League Leader Hearts Of Midlothian Lose Injured Top Scorer Shankland For 6 Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur hold the 11th place on the UCL standings with 11 points from six matches. Tottenham Hotspur have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five matches. They are coming into this fixture after conceding three consecutive defeats. In their previous match, Spurs conceded a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dortmund hold the 10th place on the UCL table with 11 points from six matches. The German-club have clinched three wins and drawn two matches in the last five games. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over St. Pauli.

ALSO READ: Senegal President Greets Team As Triumphant Players Receive Heroes Welcome In Dakar

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Where Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What Time Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where Can You Watch The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?