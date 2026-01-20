Updated 20 January 2026 at 21:48 IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?
Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 match on Wednesday, January 21.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Wednesday, January 21.
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. As of now, the two teams have faced each other six times, out of which the Spurs clinched four wins, and Dortmund sealed two games.
Tottenham Hotspur hold the 11th place on the UCL standings with 11 points from six matches. Tottenham Hotspur have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five matches. They are coming into this fixture after conceding three consecutive defeats. In their previous match, Spurs conceded a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.
On the other hand, Dortmund hold the 10th place on the UCL table with 11 points from six matches. The German-club have clinched three wins and drawn two matches in the last five games. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over St. Pauli.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Where Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
What Time Will The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Start?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where Can You Watch The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the Sony LIV website and app, with a subscription.
