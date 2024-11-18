Published 20:25 IST, November 18th 2024
Tottenham Midfielder Bentancur Banned 7 Games, Fined $126,000 For Offensive Comment On South Koreans
In connection with a statement regarding Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min, Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was given a seven-match suspension on Monday for making an offensive remark about South Koreans.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Berkan Kutlu challenges for the ball Rodrigo Bentancur during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
20:10 IST, November 18th 2024