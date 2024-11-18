sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:25 IST, November 18th 2024

Tottenham Midfielder Bentancur Banned 7 Games, Fined $126,000 For Offensive Comment On South Koreans

In connection with a statement regarding Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min, Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was given a seven-match suspension on Monday for making an offensive remark about South Koreans.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Berkan Kutlu
Berkan Kutlu challenges for the ball Rodrigo Bentancur during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium | Image: AP Photo
20:10 IST, November 18th 2024