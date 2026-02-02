Transfer Deadline: Premier League Clubs Most Active with Hours Left In Europe’s Winter Window

The winter transfer window will close in Europe’s top leagues on Monday, meaning clubs have just a few more hours to reshape their squads for the final months of the season.

Much focus will be on the big-spending Premier League, where English clubs have already splashed out an estimated $450 million. Manchester City has had the biggest outlay so far, with winger Antoine Semenyo and center back Marc Guehi costing a combined $115 million.

Will Liverpool look to strengthen its injury-hit defense? The English champions are reportedly interested in signing young center back Jérémy Jacquet from French club Rennes.

Will Crystal Palace sell France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, potentially to Italian giant AC Milan?

Will there be any ins or outs at Chelsea, a club that has been very active in the transfer market in recent years?

The transfer window shuts in England, France, Germany, and Italy at 19:00 GMT and in Spain at 22:59 GMT.

Spain

Atletico Madrid is close to signing Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and is reportedly interested in Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders.

Atletico previously sold midfielder Conor Gallagher to Tottenham and let Giacomo Raspadori go to Atalanta.

Also in this window, Barcelona brought back fullback João Cancelo on a loan from Al-Hilal, while veteran goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who had lost his position as a starter to Joan García, was sent to fellow Catalan club Girona on loan.

Real Madrid stayed quiet, with its only transaction being the loan of young Brazilian forward Endrick to Lyon.



Germany