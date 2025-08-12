TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: FULL TIME | TRAU 1-2 INFT

Khuman Lampak Stadium | Image: thedurandcup/X

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: The Indian Navy football team may have pulled off one of the most incredible turnarounds in Durand Cup history. While trailing 0-1, INFT clinched two stunning goals in the game's final ten minutes of play.

TRAU FC were thoroughly dominating the clash and looked poised to win the game until INFT delivered a masterstroke performance in the final few minutes to take the score 2-1 at stoppage time. The Manipur-based side's campaign at the Durand Cup ends after putting up a tough performance.