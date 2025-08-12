Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 August 2025 at 18:17 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: FULL TIME | TRAU 1-2 INFT

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Follow Durand Cup 2025 Group F match live in India. Get real-time score, match highlights, team lineups, goal updates, and results from today's football match.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow : Google News Icon  
TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium
Khuman Lampak Stadium | Image: thedurandcup/X

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: The Indian Navy football team may have pulled off one of the most incredible turnarounds in Durand Cup history. While trailing 0-1, INFT clinched two stunning goals in the game's final ten minutes of play.

TRAU FC were thoroughly dominating the clash and looked poised to win the game until INFT delivered a masterstroke performance in the final few minutes to take the score 2-1 at stoppage time. The Manipur-based side's campaign at the Durand Cup ends after putting up a tough performance.

Live Blog

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: Indian Navy FT broke out in wild celebration after Pintu forced an equaliser, while Sreyas' goal near the stoppage time sealed the deal. The Services side has sealed its spot in the Durand Cup playoffs. 

12 August 2025 at 18:02 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy Win 2-1 over TRAU FC

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Incredible turnaround from INFT as they seal a playoff spot after defeating TRAU FC. The game's final ten minutes turned everything upside down, with the Imphal Crowd witnessing an incredible thriller.

12 August 2025 at 17:57 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy Are Now At The Top Of The Standings!!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The 2-1 lead pushed INFT to the top of the group standings!

12 August 2025 at 17:55 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: WOULD YOU BELIEVE THAT!? INFT 2-1 Up!!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: TRAU had held control throughout, but the Indian Navy pulled off a miraculous comeback! They are now 2-1 up!! They would be through to the knockouts! Solid instincts from Sreyas.

12 August 2025 at 17:51 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: 8 Minutes Extra Time Added

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: This Is Drama! 8 minutes have been added, which is enough for both sides to net a goal.

12 August 2025 at 17:48 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy Are back In the Game!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Do not count them out just yet! TRAU would be disappointed with the way they had conceded the goal! Pintu gets it past the goalkeeper in the game's ending moments!

12 August 2025 at 17:42 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Time Running Out For INFT

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Red Pythons' defensive strategy looks hard to breach, and time is running out for INFT at this stage! Just 10 minutes left for full time.

12 August 2025 at 17:33 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Intensity Is Flying

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT and TRAU are giving their all to get the results in their favour. Tensions are high as the Navy continues to push. Both teams are pushing for the crucial three points in the game!

12 August 2025 at 17:22 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy FT In Hunting Mode

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT is wickedly hunting for an equaliser as they continue to be aggressive. The game is heating up! Solid glove work from the TRAU goalkeeper, as well as he made a key save.

12 August 2025 at 17:14 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Impressive Save From Bhaskar Roy!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Incredible reflex from INFT captain Bhaskar Roy as he averts conceding another goal! A strong shoot and then a header from the Red Pythons looked well in target, but Roy made the save for INFT in the second half.

12 August 2025 at 17:06 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Action Officially Resumes

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Whistle Is Blown And The Second Half Is Underway!

12 August 2025 at 17:05 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Players Return For Action!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The second half is about to commence, and players could be seen huddling up and discussing strategy for the remaining half of the game.

12 August 2025 at 16:52 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: It's Half Time!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Trau FC are leading with a narrow one-goal margin at half time, and the pressure is upon INFT to equalize and also take the lead.

12 August 2025 at 16:50 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Deny Gets A Yellow

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: As Pressure Builds, Deny's tackle adds up trouble as the referee brings out a yellow card.

12 August 2025 at 16:50 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT Are Getting Desperate.

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy are desperate for the equaliser goal, but they aren't able to Punch it well. TRAU remains rocksteady as the first half is coming to an end. 

12 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: TRAU FC Reaches 2nd Spot In Group Standings

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: While they would not qualify for the playoffs, TRAU's solitary goal has helped them reach the second spot in the group standings.

Indian Navy FT has slipped to third, and they won't be happy.

12 August 2025 at 16:31 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Red Pythons Strike First!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The stands are roaring as Nelson strikes the first goal! The Services side had put up a solid defence, but Nelson outplayed with an incredible score, catching the goalie off-guard. 

12 August 2025 at 16:22 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: 20 minutes and both sides remain goalless

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: TRAU and INFT are constantly looking for possession and gaining an advantage. But no side has picked the breakthrough so far.

The Navy had some momentum when Vijay tried to make the aim off a long throw towards the box, but it sailed wide

12 August 2025 at 16:10 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Nelson Off Target!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Nelson could not connect well as the ball sailed over the goal post, but TRAU is pushing aggressively to maintain control of the ball. 

12 August 2025 at 16:04 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: What a Quality Start!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Indian Navy are pushing from the first whistle, but the Red Pythons are also ready to risk it all. 

12 August 2025 at 16:00 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: There's The First Whistle And Here We Go!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The first whistle has been blown by the match official and the game is officially underway! 

12 August 2025 at 15:53 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Umbrellas Out, Raincoats On!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: It's raining in Imphal as fans at the stadium are seen with umbrellas and raincoats. But the passion remains, as they have come out in huge numbers to support their team.

12 August 2025 at 15:50 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Starting XIs Revealed

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: With just 10 minutes left for play, both sides have revealed their Starting XI.

12 August 2025 at 15:45 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT Head Coach Speaks

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Raman Rai looks positive ahead of their must-win match-up against TRAU FC.

12 August 2025 at 15:42 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Coach Thangjam Saran Singh Speaks

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Head Coach of TRAU FC has spoken ahead of their final group-stage match against INFT.

12 August 2025 at 15:32 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Half An Hour Left For Action As Teams Arrive

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Both sides have arrived at the Khuman Lampak Stadium ahead of the super-crucial fixture!

12 August 2025 at 15:16 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: How Does Group F Stands?

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Trau FC is at the absolute bottom of Group F, but wants to end their campaign on a high. The Indian Navy FT is in a favourable spot to reach the semifinals, and they are just a win away!

12 August 2025 at 15:14 IST

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Hello and welcome to the final day of the group stage fixtures! The Indian Navy FT is eyeing a semifinal spot in the 2025 Durand Cup, but TRAU FC will be determined to restrict them from having it! It would be an interesting fixture to keep an eye on.

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 15:17 IST