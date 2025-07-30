Durand Cup 2025, Group F, TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Highlights: TRAU 1-1 NEROCA at Full Time

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Live Score: TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC in an exciting Imphal derby in the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Highlights: NEROCA FC opened their Durand Cup 2025 campaign against their Imphal rivals TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Wednesday. The game was a thrilling affair, as the teams played out a 1-1 draw to share the points in this game. NEROCA recently got the better of TRAU in the I-League 2 but were unable to get the win this time around, needing fortune to favour them a little.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Highlights: TRAU FC actually took the lead in the second half and looked like they were going to be able to hang on for the win. However, a red card to one of their players made it a mad defensive scramble towards the end. They were this close to holding on, but NEROCA equalised with 2 minutes of added time still remaining.

Full-time - TRAU 1-1 NEROCA. And that is full time. The injury time equaliser ensures points are shared in the local derby. TRAU will feel hard done by as the red card ruined their chance of taking home a win.

GOAL! NEROCA Are Level! GOAL! Arunjacki, a substitute, proving to be the super sub! He heads in from close range and it seems the game's honours will now be shared.

8 Mins Added On. And we are now into 8 added minutes. Meanwhile TRAU players are milking any injuries for all they are worth. Convenient timing, to say the least.

So Nearly an Equaliser! Oh so nearly! A header from close range which was going in is clawed out by TRAU goalkeeper Sapam. What a save that was!

The Final 10 Minutes Are Upon Us. We are in the last 10 minutes of the match. NEROCA need to throw the kitchen sink, and TRAU are going to park a massive bus. This should be a good finish.

TRAU Almost Get a Second! TRAU are down to 10 men but find themselves in a one-v-one and almost score too due to a goalkeeping error!

TRAU FC Down to 10 Men! RED CARD! A TRAU FC player picks up 2 yellows in quick succession and that means they are down to 10 men. Not a good time for that to happen.

NEROCA Push For Equaliser. We are down to the final 20 minutes + added time and it is still 1-0 in favour of TRAU FC. This could be a big result if the score remains unchanged.

NEROCA Push Forward. The goal seems to have woken up NEROCA, as they push forward for an equaliser. It hasn't come yet but they are asking the right questions of the TRAU defence.

GOAL! TRAU Take The Lead. GOAL! Was that a mishit? It seems so, as Raj Singh went for a cross on the right flank but his miscued cross works as a shot that catches the goalkeeper entirely off guard. Big moment in the game.

An Open Goal Missed! NEROCA will be kicking themselves, as a forward somehow contrived to miss an empty net from six yards out! Oh dear. What a chance has gone begging.

Both Sides Eye Lead. The pattern from the first half has carried on - both teams are looking to attack and it is fairly end-to-end. However, an opening goal is still awaited.

Second Half Underway! And we are now underway in the second half. Can either of TRAU or NEROCA find a winner in this half?

Check Out Match Highlights. While we wait for the second half to resume, check out highlights of the Shillong derby between Lajong and Rangdajied which took place yesterday.

Half-time - TRAU 0-0 NEROCA. And the game remains goalless at half-time. It has been an entertaining Durand Cup 2025 game to watch but no goals in it as of right now.

3 Mins Added On. We are into added time of the first half now, and there will be 3 minutes added on.

Game Suddenly Opens Up Again! Well where did this come from? NEROCA manage to launch a huge attack that is narrowly stopped, but TRAU then respond with an expansive attack of their own that results in a corner that sees TRAU hit the post!

Awkward Head Clash Leads to Stop in Play. Ouch. A clash of heads between players of the two teams leads to a very brief stoppage of play but the players are fine and the game goes on.

Game Begins to Slow Down. As we near the half-time mark, it seems both teams are choosing to slow the game down just a tad. Which makes sense - no one wants to concede before the break!

TRAU Dominate The Ball. The possession dominance from TRAU FC has carried on and it has pinned NEROCA FC back at the half-hour mark. This has been some display so far - albeit without any goals.

TRAUF FC Grow in Stature. This has been interesting to watch - TRAU have actually been attacking a lot more in the last few minutes. Twice now they have managed to get the ball near the box, but NEROCA stand resolute in defence.

Still Goalless For Now. We are at approximately the halfway mark of the first half but a lack of clear-cut chances means that the game is still goalless. The game needs a spark from somewhere to really bring it to life.

Full Crowd Adds to Atmosphere. What's been really nice to see is that the stadium, which can seat 35,000, is almost full. And the fans are making their voices heard.

Open and Attacking Game Thus Far. Both teams have looked to attack whenever they have the chance and it has made for some entertaining end-to-end football. No goals yet.

Early Chance for Neroca! A bad kick from the TRAU goalkeeper leads to a shooting chance for NEROCA but the shot is well defended and only goes out for a goalkick.

Match is Underway! And we have kick off at Manipur! Who will win this derby match and the opening Group F encounter? Stay tuned to find out.

Match to start shortly. NEROCA FC reached the Durand Cup final in 2016 and will try to replicate the magic once again.

30 July 2025 at 15:43 IST TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Live Score: Starting lineups announced

The anticipation for this Durand Cup tie is very high. NEROCA FC have arrived at the Khuman Lampak Stadium and a packed stadium is expected to welcome the both teams.

Who are the other teams in Group F. Group F also consists of the Indian Navy Football Team and Real Kashmir FC.

Shillong Lajong defeated Rangdajied United 3-1. In the last Durand Cup fixture, Shillong Lajong defeated Rangdajied United 3-1.

Live telecast details. The Durand Cup match between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Head To Head. In their head-to-head record since 2020, NEROCA holds the advantage, having won 7 out of 11 encounters, with TRAU winning only 2 matches and 2 ending in draws. However, derby matches often produce unexpected results, and both teams will be fully aware that past records count for little in such high-stakes encounters.

Group F starts on Wednesday. The match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will be the first Group F match inh Durand Cup 2025.