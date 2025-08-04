TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: TRAU 1-2 Kashmir at Full Time

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights: The Khuman Lampak Main Stadium witnessed an intense Group F Durand Cup 2025 match between TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC. The match was a must-win game for both sides, given Kashmir had lost their first match and TRAU managed to come away with only a draw.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And it is the Snow Leopards who hang on for all the three points. And they keep their Durand Cup campaign alive.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: We are now into 7 minutes of injury time. Can Kashmir hold on to their lead?
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: It is something of a credit to the teams that the intensity of the match remains as high as ever. Another goal is still a distinct possibility.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And we are now into the final 10 minutes of the game. It continues to be an intense, end-to-end game. Can't shake the feeling that another goal is coming…
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: TRAU are fighting back in spirited fashion but their defiance is being dealt with nicely by Real Kashmir thus far. We are inside the final 20 minutes now…
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And here is the second goal of the match! Real Kashmir are ahead once again and TRAU will have to do this all over again.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Oh so nearly a goal for TRAU as an attacker hits the bar from close range! Really should have been scoring from there…
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The game is still evenly balanced and there is no clear indication of the deadlock being broken again despite both teams attacking well.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Both teams are looking to move up the field quickly, and the renewed intensity has made for great viewing thus far in the match.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And we are officially back underway in the second half. Can any team find a winner or will it be honours shared?
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And that is the end of a frenetic first half. Phew! Some game so far - it started slow but it has been a real intense match thereafter.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The first half will see 4 minutes added on, at the very least. Enough time for another goal?
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The game continues to be an all-attack affair. Kashmir FC see a corner defended and TRAU use that chance to counter hard. Wow!
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Both teams now looking hard for a second goal. It is the best time to actually go ahead, just before the break!
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: GOAL! And it is here very quickly, the leveller - Afridi slots home from close range after being nicely set up, after Tareck gives Kashmir the lead. And TRAU are back on terms!
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The game has been a seriously end-to-end affair. But that first goal is still not forthcoming. Only a matter of time surely?
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The teams have built attacks well but come the final third things seem to be falling apart. One moment of quality is all the game needs tight now.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The match so far has lacked some real urgency in the build-up from both sides. Needs a spark to get things going.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: There has been no major attacking chances made from either side, but that isn't down to a lack of trying from the teams.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And we are underway! Which team will get the win - TRAU or Kashmir? Whoever does will get a huge advantage going into the final round of matches.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Here's a reminder of how each team in the Durand Cup 2025 are in their respective groups.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The wait is almost over and today's match should be a good one - the start is now less than 15 mins away.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: And now let us hear from TRAU FC's head coach ahead of what is a must-win match for them too.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Ahead of the Durand Cup 2025 Group F match, hear from the Kashmir head coach on what the team plans to do to stay alive in the tournament.
TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: Both teams have arrived at the stadium for what is a huge game for both of these sides.
Trau FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The Real Kashmir FC have played only one match in the ongoing Durand Cup. They had lost their previous clash against the Indian Navy FT
Trau FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: As both the teams prepare to lock horns in the crucial Group F fixture. Let's have a look at the standings
Trau FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score: The battle for survival in Durand Cup 205 will unfold at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium with Trau FC and Real Kashmir FC locking horns with each other in the upcoming Group F fixture. The Real Kashmir FC are currently at the bottom of the Group F points table