TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: TRAU 1-2 Kashmir at Full Time

Trau FC vs Real Kashmir FC | Image: X/@TrauFC/@RealKashmirFC

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights: The Khuman Lampak Main Stadium witnessed an intense Group F Durand Cup 2025 match between TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC. The match was a must-win game for both sides, given Kashmir had lost their first match and TRAU managed to come away with only a draw.

But it was the Snow Leopards who managed to get the victory on the day and in the process, keep their campaign alive as they registered a 2-1 victory that sees them have 3 points from 2 matches, with a final match against NEROCA FC still to go as things stand.