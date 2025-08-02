Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 2 August 2025 at 18:40 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Himalayan Derby Ends In Stalemate | TBFC 1-1 1LFC

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC HIGHLIGHTS: Follow the Durand Cup 2025 Group C match live in India. Get real-time score, match highlights, team lineups, goal updates, and results from today's football match.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group C Match Updates
Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Both Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC shared points after a 1-1 draw in the Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2025, at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. Both goals came in the first half. Tribhuvan Army FC made some beautiful attacks, but they failed to bring a change on the score line. It was Siju who made the breakthrough for Ladakh. Minutes later, Nirajan Thami equalized the score line for the Tribhuvans.

Live Blog

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: The Group C match between Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC ended in a 1-1 draw in the 134th Durand Cup, at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, on Saturday, August 2nd. Siju drew the first blood in the game after scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half. Tribhuvan Army FC didn't take much time after they leveled up in the 40th minute. It was Nirajan Thami's stunning goal that helped Tribhuvan Army FC to equalize the scoreline. In the second half, both teams made a valiant effort to take the lead, but it was not enough. After the full-time whistle, the Himalayan Derby ended in a stalemate.

2 August 2025 at 17:56 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Full Time!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: The referee blew the final whistle of the game, and both Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC have shared points in the match. Both goals were scored in the first half. FT. TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:52 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Five Minutes Added On!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time in the second half. Both teams are trying hard to give their best in the final minutes. 90' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:46 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Time Running Away For Tribhuvan Army FC

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC need to clinch the three points from the ongoing match, to keep themselves alive in the tournament. A draw will not help them to confirm their spot in the knockout stage. 85' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:41 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC Miss Glorious Opportunity

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC's Dinesh came close to giving his side a lead, but he was an inch away from putting the ball inside. 79' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:37 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC In Control Of Midfield

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC are in full control of the midfield as they try for their second goal of the match. In the second half, there has been no goal so far, the score still remains the same. 75' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:27 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Still 1-1!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: After 65 minutes of play, there's no change in the scoreline. Ladakh FC are trying hard to make a comeback, but the Nepali side are not giving them a chance. 65' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:14 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Commanding Start From Tribhuvan Army FC

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC had a great start to the second half of the ongoing match. In the last 10 minutes, the Tribhuvans have created three chances. Even though the Ladakh FC are struggling but they have held their opposition successfully as of now. 55' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 17:04 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Game Resumes

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: We are underway in the second half of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 clash. 45' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:49 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Half Time

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: An interesting first half comes to an end. Tribhuvan Army FC played better and composed football in the first half. HT. TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:48 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Two Minutes Added!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: The fourth referee has given two minutes of added time after the first 45 minutes in the game. 45' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:45 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army Level Up!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: After a stunning counterattack, Tribhuvan Army attacker Nirajan Thami lofted the ball over the 1Ladakh FC and got the back of the net. After scoring, Nirajan did the famous 'Siu' celebration. A well-deserved goal from the Tribhuvans. 40' TBFC 1-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:40 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Injury Scare For 1Ladakh FC?

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: It's just 35 minutes into the game, and a 1Ladakh FC player has suffered a cramp. Not something one likes to see, especially in the early minutes of the game. 35' TBFC 0-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC Trying Hard For A Equalizer

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: After conceding the goal, Tribhuvan Army FC are trying hard to get a comeback goal. They look more composed in the game even after conceding. 30' TBFC 0-1 1LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:26 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: 1Ladakh FC Take Lead

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: 1 Ladakh FC made the breakthrough in the match in the 23rd minute. Siju helped Ladakh give a lead from the corner. 23' TBFC 0-1 1 LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:18 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Both Sides Try To Take Control

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: It's been 15 minutes into the match, but both sides have not created any threat. Both Ladakh and Tribhuvan have one shot till the 15 minutes. 15' TBFC 0-0 1 LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:07 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Five Minutes Into The Game!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: It's been five minutes into the game, and both teams have shown a tactical start in the game. No threatening start from either Tribhuvan or Ladakh FC. 5' TBFC 0-0 1 LFC

2 August 2025 at 16:01 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: We Are Underway!

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: The match between Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC has kicked off at JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

2 August 2025 at 16:03 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: NorthEast United FC set to open their Durand Cup campaign on Saturday

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup Live Score: Defending champion Northeast United FC will open their Durand Cup campaign against the Malaysian Armed Forces in Shillong on Saturday.

2 August 2025 at 15:42 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup Live Score: Check the Playing XI here

2 August 2025 at 15:39 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC showed a strong display against Jamshedpur FC

Tribhuvan Army FC scored two brilliant long-range goals against Jamshedpur FC in the last match.

2 August 2025 at 15:24 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup Live Score: Durand Cup live streaming

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

2 August 2025 at 16:00 IST

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup Live Score: Tribhuvan Army FC 2 will face 1 Ladakh FC

1 Ladakh FC will become the first team from the Himalayan region to take part in the Durand Cup when they face Tribhuvan Army FC on Saturday at the JRD Sports Complex at 4 PM IST.

Published 2 August 2025 at 15:31 IST