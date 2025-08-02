Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Himalayan Derby Ends In Stalemate | TBFC 1-1 1LFC

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group C Match Updates | Image: thedurandcup/X

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Both Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC shared points after a 1-1 draw in the Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2025, at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. Both goals came in the first half. Tribhuvan Army FC made some beautiful attacks, but they failed to bring a change on the score line. It was Siju who made the breakthrough for Ladakh. Minutes later, Nirajan Thami equalized the score line for the Tribhuvans.

Tribhuvan Army FC VS 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: The Group C match between Tribhuvan Army FC and 1 Ladakh FC ended in a 1-1 draw in the 134th Durand Cup, at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, on Saturday, August 2nd. Siju drew the first blood in the game after scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half. Tribhuvan Army FC didn't take much time after they leveled up in the 40th minute. It was Nirajan Thami's stunning goal that helped Tribhuvan Army FC to equalize the scoreline. In the second half, both teams made a valiant effort to take the lead, but it was not enough. After the full-time whistle, the Himalayan Derby ended in a stalemate.